Thousands take part in 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraising event

MIAMI – Thousands of attendees and participants lined up for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer fundraising event Saturday morning.

Event organizers said there were over 5,600 participants in the event at Hard Rock Stadium.

Among them will be Local 10 News’ Janine Stanwood, a cancer survivor, who joined the annual Dolphins challenge to help raise funds for cancer research in memory of her father.

On Saturday, Stanwood shared with Local 10 viewers on what the event means to her.

“Every year they give me this shirt that says ‘living proof’-- it means that I’m a survivor. I’m doing well but I’m also acutely aware that that’s not the case for other people,” she said. “It just goes to show how serious this disease is and how much we need to raise awareness for better treatment, cures and better technology.”

Stanwood also said that this is her 4th year participating in the event and she looks forward to how many people show up for such a great cause.

“The people who donate, the South Florida community and the Local 10 viewers--it’s an amazing feeling,” she said. “I learn something new about myself every year and how incredible South Florida really is.”

Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia also shared that she has a loved one named “Frank” that was affected by cancer.

“Frank, we love you, we’re fighting for you--Frank strong,” she said.

She also spoke with Elizabeth Jenkins, the widow of the Miami Dolphins former VP of Communications Jason Jenkins, who passed 6 months ago following a medical emergency.

“This event is a signature event for the Dolphins but it really means more than that,” she said. “This is their commitment to the community in South Florida and to cancer survivors, cancer research and giving back and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

With participation options including cycling routes and a 5k run or walk, the DCC has united the South Florida community with 100 percent of participant-raised funds going towards life-saving cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Following a $75M commitment made to Sylvester in 2020, the DCC to date has contributed more than $53M,” a Miami Dolphins spokesperson told Local 10 News.