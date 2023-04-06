Researchers find possible noninvasive and non-systemic way to treat hypertension

Researchers are finding a new noninvasive and non-systemic way to treat hypertension, which affects 47 percent of American adults.

MARGATE, Fla. – Dr. Jasif Jawaid, an interventional cardiologist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, said a meta-analysis of existing studies looked at the use of therapeutic ultrasound to help lower blood pressure.

“The idea is we’re trying to accomplish muting the kidney’s nervous signals by an external modality. Now, none of this is FDA-approved yet but it is forthcoming. The trials are showing a reduction in blood pressure and the patients being enrolled in these trials are treatment resistant hypertension,” Jawaid said.

While there are specific drugs to treat hypertension, Jawaid said none specially target kidney-nerve hyperactivity, which plays a role in the condition.

And a new study suggests Americans are starting to feel a little less lonely.

A recent Gallup report found that 17 percent of surveyed Americans experience loneliness.

That’s down from a high of 25 percent during the Covid lockdowns.

One of the biggest drops in rates of loneliness was among adults 65 years and older who spent months in isolation during the height of the pandemic.

However, loneliness still remains high among young adults and low-income individuals.