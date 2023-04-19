Identifying risk for breast cancer recurrence

Dr. Tiffany Chichester, a breast oncologist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital said a recent study found breast cancer stage and hormone receptor status may help doctors predict if and when the cancer might return after treatment.

MARGATE, Fla. – Researchers have identified key factors that influence the risk of breast cancer recurrence.

Dr. Tiffany Chichester, a breast oncologist with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital said a recent study found breast cancer stage and hormone receptor status may help doctors predict if and when the cancer might return after treatment.

“The stage and the receptor status better help characterize the tumor and what the risk of recurrence would be. We found that higher-stage breast cancers recur more frequently than lower-stage breast cancers, also receptor status tells how aggressive the tumor is and how likely that is to recur,” Chichester said.

She said about thirty percent of people with breast cancer experience disease recurrence.

It remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world.

And the aftermath of flooding from the massive recent rains are putting lung health at risk.

Medical experts say standing water and dampness is a breeding ground for bacteria, viruses and mold.

The particles can become airborne and inhaled, putting people at risk for lung disease.

In fact, mold has been associated with wheezing, coughing, and in some cases asthma attacks.

There’s also evidence linking mold with respiratory illness in otherwise healthy children.

According to the American Lung Association, more than 2 point 5 million Florida residents that already live with a chronic lung disease like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.