Scientists advance potential future fertility treatment

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – There’s a potential major advancement in the world of in vitro fertilization.

Through a process called in vitro gametogenesis Japanese scientists have successfully used skin cells from mice to create sperm and eggs.

“They were able to derive cells from the tail of mice, essentially turn them into stem cells and then eventually make them into gamets or sperm and egg so this has far reaching implications for the practice of fertility medicine and the options that are now available for someone who is suffering from infertility,” said fertility specialist Dr. Armando Hernandez-Rey with Conceptions Florida.

He said it will be a good five to 10 years before the process is perfected and, in that time, ethical considerations also need to be addressed.

A recent survey by Prevent Cancer Foundation found a large number of adults are not getting checked for skin cancer on a regular basis.

Seventy percent of Americans 21 years of age and older who were surveyed said they have not had a skin check in the past year.

“It’s important to know that skin cancer doesn’t discriminate. Anyone, regardless of the color of their skin, is at risk for skin cancer. People of color unfortunately are often diagnosed in later stages when they don’t have as many treatment options and this is something we want to try to change,” said Heather Mackey, Senior Director of Cancer Prevention and Early Detection at Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Currently there is no at-home test for skin cancer but if you notice any changes, such as the development of irregular shaped growths, see a doctor for a more detailed exam.

May is skin cancer awareness month.

And a new study by researchers at the University of Florida is highlighting the risk between asthma and cancer.

They found that people with the respiratory condition were 36-percent more likely to get lung, blood, kidney melanoma and ovarian cancer.

The risk was higher for asthma patients who didn’t use an inhaler.

According to the Center for Disease Control more than 25-million Americans have the condition.