Technology helps battle hair loss

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A minimally invasive therapy for treating hair loss is growing in popularity.

Dr. Martin Zaiac, director of the Department of Dermatology at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, is using a method of hair stimulation that involves combining growth factors with stem cells from a patient’s own hair follicles.

“So we take some tissues from the hair follicles, there’s a special process where we grind it down and make it into a solution. that solution we then re-inject back into the scalp and those stem cells that are from the follicles are probably going to be more effective than stem cells from the blood which are more general,” he said.

Zaiac said one treatment twice a year, in combination with other topical and oral medications, has been shown to be beneficial in patients with male or female pattern hair loss.

“It’s for that patient that doesn’t have so much hair loss that is starting to lose hair and wants to try to prevent and maintain the hair that they have,” he said.

Zaiac said when used in the right patient, the Regenera therapy can make existing hair stronger and thicker.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health among teenagers is showing signs of improvement.

The agency reports that emergency room visits for mental health conditions dropped between the fall of 2021 and 2022.

Researchers said the end of pandemic restrictions was a likely factor since teens were able to return to school and be more social.

Even so, C.D.C. data shows that mental and behavioral issues among teens are still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

And the C.D.C. is urging health providers to be on the lookout for ringworm.

It comes after two women in New York who were infected with the illness did not respond to drugs.

The first case in 2021 involved a woman who was pregnant at the time and had no recent travel history.

The second case IN 2022 involved a woman who developed an infection while traveling to Bangladesh.

Both women were prescribed multiple treatments but did not improve.

They needed weeks of therapy to get rid of the infection.

The findings suggests that drug-resistant ringworm might be spreading in the U.S.