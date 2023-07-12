Scorching temperatures put seniors at risk

According to a study, seniors are more prone to heat stroke and heat-related stress.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Our high heat and humidity is not only making life outdoors these days unpleasant for many, it can also be dangerous for South Florida seniors.

According to the CDC, seniors are more prone to heat stroke and heat-related stress because their bodies can’t adjust to sudden changes in temperature.

Additionally, seniors who take certain prescription medications are more susceptible to heat-related injuries and illnesses.

“It affects their sweating, their ability to sweat, so they overheat, or they may be losing fluid and not realize that they are thirsty or dehydrated,” said Annette Wellington, owner of Senior Helpers, in Hollywood.

Wellington said many older adults also often wear layers of clothing while inside around air conditioning and make the mistake of not removing it when they go outside, which can quickly lead to overheating.

A University of Chicago Medical Center study found that 40 percent of heat-related fatalities in the U.S. were among people over the age of 65.

CHILDHOOD CANCER RATES

And a study released this week in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute found that overall cases of childhood cancer in the U.S. have risen slightly.

The study used CDC medical record data for kids up to 19 years old.

It showed that, in general, there’s been an 8 percent increase in cancer diagnoses between 2003 and 2019.

On the plus side, melanoma rates are declining.

The researchers’ said leukemia is the most common type of cancer among children, but that cancer is still relatively rare in this age group.