Eye-Gene editing focus of U.F. research

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida researchers have found a way to ‘edit’ and replace genes involved in an eye disorder.

The scientists say the pre-clinical findings are a crucial step in developing a treatment for a disorder known as ‘cone-rod dystrophy 6,’ which leads to a loss of vision.

“Patients that have cone-rod dystrophy 6 tend to present within the first decade of life. So, before the age of 10, they have problems seeing color they have light sensitivity and eventually the photoreceptors in their very central retina, the cone photoreceptors start to degenerate,” said Dr. Shannon Boye, Division Chief for Cellular and Molecular Therapy at the U.F. College of Medicine Department of Pediatrics.

Along with additional mouse model testing, the researchers are hoping to partner with private industry to further develop their technique of eye gene editing.

C.D.C. INITIATES EFFORT TO REDUCE IN HOSPITAL SEPIS RATES

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Is launching a new initiative to help hospitals treat sepsis.

The program will help organize staff and identify resources needed to bring sepsis rates down.

Data shows that about a third of patients who developed sepsis while hospitalized ultimately died.

The condition occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection which can lead to fatal damage of tissues and organs.

STUDY FINDS POTENTIAL HEALTH BENEFIT FROM BEER

Drinking beer could be good for your gut.

That’s according to a study in the latest volume of the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

The findings highlighted how beer contains many essential amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, and bioactive substances which can have a beneficial impact on your gut.

The effects are so strong researchers said they could be more powerful than probiotics, but the key is to drink beer in moderation.