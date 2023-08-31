Program promotes mind body connection for healthy aging

A program based on neuroplasticity is helping seniors keep their minds and bodies in shape

WESTON, Fla. – Brain health and physical health are vital throughout life and especially as we age.

Once a week a room at the Weston branch library comes alive with music and movement.

It’s all part of a revolutionary brain fitness program called Ageless Grace.

“It has 21 tools and each of the tools connect to something we need to age gracefully,” said Eleanor Robinson, an Ageless Grace certified instructor.

The program is based on the science of neuroplasticity.

“Now the scientists have discovered that the brain and the central nervous system can change form and function in other words it’s not ‘uh oh, I’m stuck here’, now the science is more advanced to where we can change some things as we’re aging,” she said.

Robinson said the key is performing these moves at least ten minutes a day, every day.

“I’m an energizer bunny kind of person, so I’ve always been physical,” said participant Christal Paige.

She’s been coming to classes around the area for several years now.

“I seek it out because I know it’s good for your mind and your body and as a 73-year-old, it’s good to do all I can to keep my mind and body in its best shape,” Paige said.

Eighty-two-year-old Adele Grodsky, a health and physical education major in college, joined the classes in May 2023.

“I had no concept of what this class would be like, how great it would be,” Grodsky said.

Like her classmates, she feels energized after a session of Ageless Grace, and also notices an improvement in her mental function.

“When I walk through a door, I remember why I walked through the door, most of the time,” Grodsky said.

A Harvard study showed that moving the body in ways that creates new patterns for the brain can help stave off mental decline.

Ageless Grace programs exist in all 50 states and more than 30 countries.

To learn more, click on this link.