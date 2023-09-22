UF researchers confront HIV concerns in Florida

Artificial intelligence is helping researchers at the University of Florida understand beahvioral patterns of HIV patients

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Researchers at the University of Florida are using artificial intelligence to better understand the behavior of patients living with HIV.

Their efforts with AI are focused on uncovering patterns of risk and bias that have left some patients in Florida with poor access to effective treatments.

“What we have is based on their electronic health records and linked to multi-level determinants of special data and then tease out with AI the important factors that link to the behavior and designed tailored interventions based on that,” said Dr. Jiang Bian with the U.F. College of Medicine.

When the study ends in 2027, the researchers will recommend clinical and public health interventions to reduce HIV infections and improve the health of HIV positive patients.

CLINICAL TRIAL INVESTIGATES HIV VACCINE

Meanwhile, enrollment is underway for a clinical trial of an HIV Vaccine.

The phase one trial, being conducted in the U.S. and in South Africa, is to see whether the vaccine can recognize H.I.V. and signal an immune response to prevent the virus from establishing a chronic infection.

Initial results from the study are expected in late 2024 and an optional long term sub-study will continue to follow volunteers for up to three years after their last vaccine dose.

OBESITY RATES RISE IN THE US

According to the CDC at least 35 percent of adults in 22 states were considered obese last year.

That’s up from 17 states back in 2021.

The Midwest and the South had the highest obesity rates.

The northeast and west had slightly lower numbers.