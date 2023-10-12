Scientists investigate new ways to tackle melanoma

MIAMI – Researchers are investigating new approaches to target the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Dr. Jose Lutzky, Director of Cutaneous Oncology Services with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said multiple studies are focusing on the environment surrounding melanoma tumor cells.

“The different cells that infiltrate the environment around the tumor cell, the compounds that are being expressed in that micro-environment. So, there’s a lot of study now going into that, and we are finding that the composition of the tumor micro-environments, which is the cells that surround the tumor, is very important in determining if the tumors will or will not respond to immunotherapy,” he said.

In the end, Lutzky said scientists could then try to manipulate that microenvironment to allow immunotherapy to work against the cancer.

ANNUAL BREAST CANCER WALK THIS WEEKEND IN SOUTH FLORIDA

This weekend the world’s leading breast cancer organization will hold its annual walk to raise funds to support research and provide critical care for women diagnosed with the disease.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk gets underway Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, at Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah.

Gates open at 7 a.m. and the walk begins at 9.

For details on how to participate in person, click on this link.