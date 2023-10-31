Alternate biopsy approach for prostate cancer diagnosis reduces infection risk

WESTON, Fla. – The standard of care for diagnosing prostate cancer in the United States may soon be changing.

Dr. Alberto Pieretti, a urologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, is among many specialists now adopting the European approach of trans-perineal prostate biopsy instead of taking the sample rectally.

”When we use a transperineal approach instead of getting samples through the rectum we use the skin to access and that is associated with a decrease in the risk of infection,” he said.

Pieretti said the reduced risk of infection means patients don’t have to be given antibiotics, which can lead to resistance, and he says the transperineal also improves the accuracy of the biopsy.

Eye Drops Pulled From Shelves Over Safety Concerns

Eye drops are once again making health headlines.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to buy certain eye-drop products due to the possible risk of infection that could result in partial vision loss or blindness.

The alert covers 26 over-the-counter eye drop products.

They are marketed under the brands CVS Health, Leader, Rugby, Rite Aid, Target Up-and-Up, and Velocity Pharma.

The agency said anyone who has already bought the products should stop using them.

While there have been no reports of eye infections associated with the drops, investigators found unsanitary conditions in the manufacturing facility, where critical drug production areas tested positive for bacteria.

Several retailers have removed the products from store shelves.