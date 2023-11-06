Treatment eases cause of many eye issues

KENDALL, Fla. – Millions of Americans are bothered by eye redness and irritation, but many don’t realize the real source of the problem.

While typically believed to be the result of allergies or dry eye syndrome, ophthalmologist Dr. William Trattler, a refractive, corneal and cataract eye surgeon with the Center for Excellence in Eye Care said it can also be caused by microscopic bugs that live around the eyelids.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first ever treatment for demodex blepharitis which is a prescription solution called Xdemvy which actually gets rid of the mites after six weeks of daily use.

Trattler said if left untreated, demodex blepharitis is not only annoying, can lead to blurry vision.

POSSIBLE BRAIN BENEFITS FROM TAI CHI

A recent study finds that Tai Chi, a form of slow-moving martial arts, can help slow down cognitive decline and protect against dementia.

The study included about 300 older adults, in their mid-70′s on average, who had all reported that their memory was not as good as it used to be.

The participants in the study showed improvement in their scores on a cognitive assessment test.

Researchers believe Tai Chi helps with concentration, which in turn can boost memory.

The study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.