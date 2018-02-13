Alcohol damages the brain more than marijuana, study finds

BOULDER, Colo. - A new study claims alcohol does more damage to the brain than marijuana.

Using existing imaging data that looked at the effects of alcohol and marijuana on the brain, scientists at the University of Colorado found pot does not affect the size or integrity of the brain's white or gray matter.

WJXT reports the opposite holds true for alcohol. Even after years of exposure, marijuana did not affect the brain.

While marijuana may also have some negative consequences, it definitely is nowhere near the negative consequences of alcohol." said Professor Kent Hutchinson.

However, the scientists say the research into the affects of marijuana on the brain is still very limited.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.