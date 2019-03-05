Apotex voluntarily recalls birth control pills due to defective packaging

WESTON, Fla. - Apotex Corp. has voluntarily recalled four lots of its birth control pills due to defective packaging, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

According to the FDA, the recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets may possibly contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket.

The pills could be less effective if a patient takes a placebo instead of an active tablet, the FDA reported.

The recalled lots are numbered 7DY008A, 7DY009A, 7DY010A and 7DY011A. The outer carton displays NDC# 60505-4183-3 and contains three inner cartons (NDC# 60505-4183-1). The expiration date is listed as 8/2020.

According to the FDA, there have been no reported pregnancies to Apotex involving the defective packaging.

Click here for more information about the recall or call 800-706-5575.

