Ball pits filled with infection-causing germs, study shows

ATLANTA - Parents who throw their kids into a ball pit for fun may want to think twice.

A new study published in March shows ball pits are loaded with infection-causing germs that could make your children sick.

The University of North Georgia study randomly pulled nine to 15 balls from six ball pits at inpatient and outpatient physical therapy clinics, according to WSB.

What researchers found was that bacteria was discovered on each of the balls.

Bacteria on the balls could cause meningitis, urinary tract infections, sepsis and pneumonia.

The study showed that the clinics can go "days or even weeks between cleanings, which may allow time for microorganisms to accumulate and grow to levels capable of transmission and infection."

