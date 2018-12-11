Botox causes woman's lip to balloon after getting fillers at 'party'

LEICESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND - A woman almost lost her top lip when it ballooned up after a Botox procedure performed by an untrained beautician.

During a Botox party in August, Rachael Knappier's lips swelled three times their normal size when she had filler injected, WKMG reports.

The 29-year-old was rushed to an emergency room where doctors were able to dissolve the filler, allowing the swelling to go down in a few hours.

According to Knappier, the filler led to necrosis, which is the death of the soft tissue in the lip. She has begun a campaign to stop Botox procedures performed without a doctor present.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.