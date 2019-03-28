Bottle of wine a week equals 5-10 cigarettes for cancer risk, study shows

MIAMI - Wine lovers may think twice after a new study shows drinking a bottle of vino a week is equivalent to smoking up to 10 cigarettes a week, which increases the risks of developing cancer.

The BMC Public Health study says the 10 cigarettes is the mark for women, while for men it is five cigarettes.

In its conclusion, the study says the wine drinking "is associated with an increased absolute lifetime risk of alcohol-related cancers in women, driven by breast cancer."

According to WDIV, the study was conducted by researchers in the UK, where the moderate level of drinking for men and women is 14 units of alcohol. That's about six pints of beer, seven glasses of wine or 14 shots of liquor.

