Broward Health board promotes interim leader despite indictment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Broward Health Board of Commissioners has named its interim leader Beverly Capasso president and CEO of the embattled hospital system.

The move comes after Capasso and several other Broward Health officials were indicted last month.

Prosecutors said Broward Health officials conspired to flout the state’s open meetings law in 2016. Prosecutors said the officials met in secret to prearrange the firing of then-CEO Pauline Grant and install Capasso in her place.

Capasso, a member of the Board of Commissioners at the time, voted for herself to become the interim CEO and president.

The hospital system has defended the indicted officials, saying the prosecution was “misguided.”

Capasso, Broward Health Chairman Rocky Rodriguez, general counsel Lynn Barrett, board member Christopher Ure and former board member Linda Robison are all charged with second-degree misdemeanors.

Commissioner Nancy Gregoire, who was not on the board when Grant was fired, said Capasso was selected over more than 300 applicants because of her work as interim CEO.

“I understand there has been immense improvement at Broward Health, even within the last 18 months, and I understand it’s still improving,” Gregoire said.

Capasso previously served as CEO at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

