CDC urges Americans to stop washing, reusing condoms

MIAMI - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a reminder that some may laugh at. But apparently, it needs to be said.

They are urging Americans to stop re-using condoms. The message was posted on Twitter earlier this week.

"We say it because people do it: Don't wash or reuse #condoms! Use a fresh one for each #sex act."

Research has found that as many as three percent of people have tried to reuse condoms, and half us have put a condom on too late or removed it too soon, the Daily Mail said.

"Correctly using male condoms and other barriers like female condoms and dental dams, every time, can reduce (though not eliminate) the risk of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and viral hepatitis," the CDC said.

