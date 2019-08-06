Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals, study claims

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

NEW YORK - Chipotle bowls have become one of the chain's most popular meals, but the actual bowls in which the food is served gets experts worried.

A new report in the New Food Economy says the fiber bowls used by Chipotle contain chemicals that may lead to cancer.

KDKA reports the bowls are treated with chemicals known as PFAS to keep them from breaking apart when filled with hot, wet and greasy food.

PFAS, which are also called forever chemicals, do not break down in the human body, according to the EPA, and accumulate over time.

Kidney and testicular cancers are linked to PFAS chemicals.

In a statement to People, a Chipotle spokesperson said “we are committed to using safe and sustainable food packaging and only partner with suppliers who make fluorochemical sciences and food safety a top priority. These suppliers operate under strict guidelines set forth by the FDA, and have all provided Chipotle with certification that all raw material and finished pulp products fully meet regulatory requirements.”

