Chocolate better for coughs than cough syrup, study says

YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND - Instead of downing spoonfuls of medicinal syrup when suffering from a raging cough, take a bite (or two) of chocolate instead.

A new study shows chocolate-based medication works better than cough syrup in suppressing coughs, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The University of Hull study used 163 patients, prescribing them either regular codeine-based cough syrup or a chocolate medicine called ROCOCO.

Results from those who took the chocolate medication showed "significant improvement" of symptoms within two days when compared to those on the cough syrup.

According to scientists, an alkaloid in cocoa is better at surpressing coughs than codeine.

The study recommends those with a cough suck on a piece of chocolate to relieve their symptoms.

