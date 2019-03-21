Cough syrup for babies recalled due to risk of vomiting, diarrhea

MIAMI - A brand of baby cough syrup sold nationalwide at Dollar General is being recalled due to the possibility it can make infants sick.

Kingston Pharma is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce bottles of DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” because it has the potential to be contaminated with bacteria, the FDA reports.

According to the FDA, the bacteria Bacillus cereus / Bacillus circulans has the potential to produce gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea.

While most of the illnessess are mild, some serious and lethal cases have been reported. Infants and young children are at risk for the more severe forms of illness.

The cough syrup is 2-fluid ounces and comes in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus with the following markings:

Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of bottle

UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0

Production of the cough syrup has been suspended as an FDA investigation continues.

Those who purchased the product can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.