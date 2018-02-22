Drink alcohol and exercise less to live longer, study says

LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to make it past 90, put down those weights and starting curling alcohol.

A new study claims drinking beer or wine on a daily basis is better than exercise for living past 90.

KTTV reports the University of California study shows that seniors who drank a moderate amount of alcohol each day had lowered their risk of premature death more than those who exercised daily.

More than 1,600 people over the age of 90 were monitored in the 90+ Study.

The findings showed the chances of premature death dropped by 18 percent by having two glasses of wine or beer a day.

