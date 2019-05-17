Experts name 14 most dangerous sunscreens for children

ATLANTA - As we approach the official start of the summer season when trips to the beach become more frequent, a new study has been released naming the worst sunscreens for kids.

According to the Environmental Working Group, almost three-quarters of the nearly 900 sunscreens don't even work, WSB reports.

The study's results were even worse when it came to sunscreens especially made for children as 46 of those products scored between a 7 and 10, with 10 being the worst score.

Many of the sunscreens contained toxic ingredients.

Here are the worst sunscreens for children, according to the study:

Banana Boat Kids Continuous Spray Sunscreen, SPF 100 (10) Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 100 (10) Coppertone Foaming Lotion Sunscreen Kids Wacky Foam, SPF 70 (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Continuous Spray Kids, SPF 70 (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Kids, SPF 70 (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies, SPF 70+ (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Kids, SPF 55 (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Stick Water Babies, SPF 55 (7) Coppertone Sunscreen Water Babies Foaming Lotion, SPF 70 (7) CVS Health Children’s Sunstick Sunscreen, SPF 55 (7) Equate Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 70 (7) Neutrogena Pure & Free Baby Sunscreen, SPF 60+ (10) Neutrogena Wet Skin Kids Sunscreen Spray, SPF 70+ (7) Up & Up Kids Sunscreen Sticks, SPF 55 (7)

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.