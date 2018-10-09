Father warns of mold in juice box pouches

COLUMBUS, Ind. - A concerned father is warning other parents after he found mold in his child's juice box pouch.

Cameron Hardwick posted a message on Facebook, along with video and pictures, explaining what had happened when he went to give his son a Capri Sun juice pouch.

Hardwick said he immediately noticed the pouch seemed low in content after removing it from the refrigerator, but didn't find a hole in the packaging.

When the Indiana father shook the package, he found an unidentifiable mold-like substance floating in the juice. Hardwick showed the substance in the video he took after opening the pouch.

Kraft Heinz responded after seeing Hardwick's post and admitted the mold was caused by a puncture, although he claimed there wasn't one visible, reports WTHR.

The company says there was a micro-puncture in the packaging, allowing oxygen to enter.

Kraft Heinz issued a statement regarding the issue and its Capri Sun juice box pouches.

"It’s a common, naturally occurring food mold. Although it's rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores."

