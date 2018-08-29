Fecal bacteria in water prompts another swimming advisory for Crandon North Beach

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - For the second time in two months, a swimming advisory has been issued for the Crandon North Beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued the no-swim advisory Wednesday after two consecutive water samples collected from the north beach exceeded the federal and state recommended standard for enterococci.

Just last month, Crandon's north and south beaches tested positive for fecal matter in the water, prompting health officials to issue swimming advisories.

According to the Department of Health, the prevalence of the bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

