Fecal matter found on McDonald's touchscreens

LONDON - The new touchscreen ordering systems introduced by McDonald's may get you your Big Mac faster, but it may also send you to the hospital.

Three quarters of the touchscreens tested by Metro in England were found to include traces of fecal matter.

According to the report, the types of gut and faecal bacteria on the machines cause "infections that people pick up in hospitals."

"It is notorious in hospitals for causing hospital acquired infections.’ said London Metropolitan University Dr. Paul Matewele.

One test found staphylococcus, which is a bacteria that is contagious and can cause blood poisoning and toxic shock syndrome.

‘It starts around people’s noses, if they touch their nose with their fingers and then transfer it to the touchscreen someone else will get it, and if they have an open cut which it gets into, then it can be dangerous." said Matewele.

Those who use the touchscreens are unaware and seldom wash their hands after ordering and before eating their food.

McDonald's claims to clean the screens with disinfectant throughout each day the restaurants are open.

