Florida's first lady announces $58.8 million grant to fight opioid addiction

First lady Casey DeSantis announces a $58.8 million federal grant to battle opioid addiction during an Oct. 2, 2019, news conference at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - First lady Casey DeSantis was at Memorial Regional Hospital on Wednesday to carry on her "Hope for Healing Florida" initiative.

DeSantis announced a $58.8 million federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide funding for prevention and treatment initiatives in the fight against opioid addiction.

The grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Health and health departments in Broward, Duval and Palm Beach counties.

DeSantis also toured Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. She said nearly 6,000 babies in Florida are born with an addiction to opioids.

"As a mother of two children and now pregnant with our third, this really does hit home for me," she said.

DeSantis also announced the creation of a neonatal abstinence syndrome prevention coordinator to enhance resources and services for pregnant women with opioid addiction.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.