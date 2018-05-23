Florida residents warned of deadly strain of flesh-eating bacteria

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida residents are being warned about a strain of flesh-eating bacteria that has claimed dozens of lives every year since 2010.

Vibrio vulnificus is the naturally-occurring bacteria that lives in warm seawater, according to the Florida Department of Health. People can be infected by eating contaminated food or have an open wound that is exposed to the water.

While infections are rare, 121 people have died in Florida from the bacteria since 2008 with hundreds more cases reported that did not result in death.

The health department warns about eating raw oysters or other shellfish and make sure it is cooked thoroughly.

Officials advise residents and tourists with fresh cuts or scrapes to avoid the water. Also, those with chronic liver disease, kidney disease or a weakened immune system are urged to wear proper foot protection if going into the water.

Ingestion of Vibrio vulnificus can cause vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Vibrio vulnificus can also cause an infection of the skin when open wounds are exposed to warm seawater; these infections may lead to skin breakdown and ulcers

No evidence points to person-to-person transmission of the bacteria.

