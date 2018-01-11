Flu is widespread in Florida, according to CDC

MIAMI - Visits to the doctor for flu and flu-like illness continue to rise and Florida is among the 26 states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity.

In a state breakdown of flu activity, the CDC reports 53 counties- including Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach, are experiencing increasing levels of flu activity.

Flu A is the predominate strain that's making people sick this season.

According to the CDC, Miami-Dade has seen 3-4 outbreaks since Jan. 6. There have been no outbreaks over that time in Broward.

Doctors think the increase in flu cases may be in part because the flu vaccine may be less effective than usual this season. The CDC says it's usually 50 percent effective. This year the flu shot is about 32 percent effective.

Central Florida has seen a few deaths, according to state health officials, who worry the death toll could rise since the number of flu cases is increasing.

