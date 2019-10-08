Fortnite video game 'as addictive as cocaine,' according to lawsuit

MONTREAL - A new lawsuit filed by parents who claim the video game Fortnite ruined their children's lives claims the game is as addictive as cocaine.

Techspot reports the class-action lawsuit filed by a firm in Montreal says the popular game causes the brain to release dopamine, similar to the same reaction in drugs.

"They knowingly put on the market a very, very addictive game which was also geared toward youth." said attorney Alessandra Esposito Chartrand.

The parents who approached the law firm said their children, aged 10 and 15, were addicted to the game.

"In our case, the two parents that came forward and told [us], 'If we knew it was so addictive it would ruin our child's life, we would never have let them start playing Fortnite or we would have monitored it a lot more closely'," said Chartrand.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.