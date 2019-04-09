Four hands needed to open new 'consent condom'

MIAMI - A brand new condom takes two sets of hands to open in an effort to make sure sex will take place between consenting individuals.

The packaging on the "consent condom" features four corners that must be pressed simultaneously for it to open.

Without partners working together, the package will remain shut.

The New York Post reports the condom by Tulipan won't officially be released until later this year, but is already being handed out in Buenos Aires for "testing."

Este pack es tan simple de abrir como entender que si no te dice que sí, es no. #PlacerConsentido pic.twitter.com/KHWyoFmg7L — Tulipán Argentina (@TulipanARG) April 3, 2019

