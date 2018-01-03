Girl fighting for life after fire burns over 95 percent of her body

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl is fighting for her life at a Miami-Dade hospital Tuesday after she was severely burned at a bonfire on New Year's Eve.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies said Layne Chesney was at a small get-together with friends Sunday in Fort Pierce when she went to pour gasoline on the dying fire.

The gas can exploded in Layne's hand, causing third-degree burns over 95 percent of her body.

Three others -- Layne's friend, Hunter Holmes, and his parents, Robert Scott and Stephanie Holmes -- were also burned while trying put out the flames that engulfed Layne.

Deputies said Layne was alert shortly after the accident, but she has since been placed in a medically-induced coma.

Layne was initially treated at Lawnwood Medical Center in Fort Pierce, but she was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in southwest Miami-Dade County because the hospital has a specialized burn unit.

Layne's family said they are taking it hour by hour. Her mother, Leigh Chesney, said Layne underwent seven and half hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Kendall's burn center is staffed by specialized doctors, nurses and technicians. Patients come from as far away as the Cayman Islands and Haiti to receive treatment.

