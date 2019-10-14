Has Florida clinic developed the cure for cancer?

David Greedy / Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A clinical trial at a Florida clinic has reportedly proven to be a success at removing cancer cells.

Breast cancer patients in the trial at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville were given a vaccine that helps fight body cancer cells, First Coast News reports.

Over a 12-week process, the new vaccine stimulates a patient's own immune system so that cells attack the cancer.

Unlike previous vaccines, this particular version is made to be administered easily, according to the report.

“It’s supposed to be just off the shelf, kind of similar to when you get the flu shot or pneumonia shot,” said Dr. Saranya Chumsri.

For participant Lee Mercker, a patient diagnosed with DCIS stage zero cancer, the vaccine was a success. However, Mercker still underwent a mastectomy to make sure all the cancer was removed.

“They always took your blood, you had a physical, they’d make your shot right there on the spot for you,” said participant Lee Mercker. “It was three shots, all in a row, alternating arms, four shots, two weeks apart.”

