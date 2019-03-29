Health officials report measles case in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - As five states report a measles outbreak this year, the Florida Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon there is a measles case in Broward County.

The outbreaks in New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois and California have health officials around the country on high alert.

The case in Broward was acquired outside of the United States, according to Dr. Paula Thaqi, the director of DOH-Broward.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials believe an increase in the number of travelers who bring measles back from abroad and unvaccinated people are to blame for the outbreaks.

According to the CDC, the states that have reported cases also include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oregon.

Thaqi is asking doctors in Broward County to report measles cases to the DOH-Broward's epidemiology program at 954-847-8039 or 954-734-3046.

CDC via Getty Images Measles virus particle

Symptoms to look out for

high fever

cough

runny nose (coryza)

red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

CDC/ Heinz F. Eichenwald, MD Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus and spread through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, the CDC said.

After three to five days of the measles infections, a rash breaks out. It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet.

Source: CDC

Is South Florida more susceptible?

