Hepatitis A outbreak declared in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Health officials confirmed Thursday that an outbreak of Hepatitis A is spreading across Broward County.

A spokesperson with the Broward County Health Department told Local 10 that seven cases of adult Heptatis A have been confirmed since the beginning of the year.

The threshold for an outbreak is defined by five cases.

Overall, there have been 690 cases of Hepatitis A reported in Florida since January 1.

Heptatitis A is a contagious liver infection that causes inflammation and can last a few weeks, but up to several months. The virus is spread through contaminated food or drinks that have been exposed to the fecal matter of someone who has the virus.

The virus can also be picked up by eating raw shellfish from water that has been polluted by sewage.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

Nausea

Fever

Diarrhea

Stomach Pain

Fatigue

Jaundice

Doctors recommend thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.