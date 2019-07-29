Here is where to get free back-to-school vaccinations

Michael Valdivia holds, Jakob Gutierrez, 5, as he receives an immunization shot from Barbara Dale a school nurse August 8, 2007 in Hialeah. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MIAMI - Florida Department of Health officials released their recommendations and requirements, as they encourage parents to protect their kids before their return to the 2019-20 school year.

Students who are new to schools in Florida must provide a certified immunization record, also known as the DH680 form, performed within one year before enrollment. Primary health care providers can also generate electronic immunization records.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students as young as 4 years old can undergo the recommended immunization series.

In Florida, students as young as 11 years old, who are starting seventh grade, have new required vaccinations. That means updating the DH680 form or the electronic record.

The recommended meningitis ACWY two-shot series is at 11 and 16 years old and the HPV vaccine, also a two-shot series is before age 15 and within six to 12 months. Teenage boys can also get the HPV vaccine.

Florida is among the states allowing religious exemptions for the required immunizations against communicable disease through the written request of the parent and form DH 681. Florida doesn't have a philosophical exemption.

Permanent exemptions for medical contraindication to vaccination require a licensed physician's certification in writing on a Department of Health form. Homeless students get a temporary exemption for 30 school days.

Some back-to-school vaccination sites require copies of vaccination records and an insurance or Medicaid card. For more information, call 1-877-88-7468 or e-mail immunization@FLHealth.gov.

Here is where to get free vaccinations

BROWARD COUNTY

The locations below apply to students ages 4 to 20 years old. They are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Broward Health Weston at 2300 N. Commerce Parkway.

Broward Health Coral Springs Medical Office Building at 3100 Coral Hills Drive.

Lauderdale Lakes Health Center at 3716 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Pompano Pediatric Center at 601 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at 1600 S. Andrews Ave.

Memorial Primary Care - Dania Beach at 140-A S. Federal Highway.

Memorial Primary Care - Hallandale Beach at 1750 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Memorial Primary Care - Hollywood at 4105 Pembroke Road.

Memorial Primary Care - Pembroke Pines at 2217 N. University Drive.

Memorial Primary Care - West Miramar at 10910 Pembroke Road.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County will be providing free back-to-school immunizations to babies, toddler and students younger than 18 years old at three locations.

For more information or to schedule an appointment from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday call 786-845-0550.

Downtown Clinic at 1350 NW 14th St.

Little Haiti Health Center at 300 NE 80th Terr.

West Perrine Center at 18255 Homestead Ave.





