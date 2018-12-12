Kotex tampons recalled after reports of product unraveling inside body

MIAMI - The company that manufacturers Kotex tampons has issued a recall for one of its products after complaints of the tampon unraveling inside the body.

Kimberly-Clark issued the recall for U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency, CBS reports.

The items being recalled are part of lots manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018 and distributed throughout the U.S. and Canda.

Some women claimed they were forced to seek medical attention to remove the tampon pieces from their body.

CLICK HERE for a full list of recalled lot numbers.

