Like to snooze? Napping could be sign of Alzheimer's

MIAMI - Naps are often considered to be the greatest thing in the history of mankind... or, at least, lazy mankind. But catching extra z's may be a bad omen.

A new study shows that excessive napping may be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's Association journal reports researchers studied the brains of those who had the disease and those who did not. The part of our brains that keep us awake during the day had denegerated in Alzheimer's patients.

Previous studies have shown sleep issues in Alzheimer's patients before their memory fades.

USA Today reports more research needs to be done to understand the relationship between the disease and sleep.

