Man, 72, from Pinellas County is latest to contract measles

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus and spread through the air, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Measles starts with a fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, the CDC said.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - A 72-year-old man from Pinellas County is the latest person in the U.S. to contract measles, WFTS reported Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County reported that the man contracted measles while traveling to Southeast Asia.

A Broward County resident also recently contracted measles while visiting Southeast Asia.

According to a CNN analysis of data from state and local health departments, there have been 681 measles cases across 22 states this year -- the highest number of measles cases on record since the disease was declared eliminated nationwide in 2000.

The states reporting measles cases are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

According to health officials, anyone older than 12 months of age should receive the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine.



