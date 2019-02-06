Men who smoke marijuana have higher sperm count, Harvard study says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - If you're a male looking to increase your chances of getting a woman pregnant, you may want to start smoking marijuana.

A new Harvard study says that men who smoke pot have a higher sperm count than their non-smoking counterparts.

KFSN reports the study looked at the sperm samples of more than 600 men over a 17 year period, finding that those who admitted to smoking weed had a higher sperm count.

The study adds that men who smoke marijuana are also likely to engage in risky behavior, and those men have higher testosterone levels.

