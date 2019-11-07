Miami man has screwdriver removed from rectum

Annals of Medicine and Surgery

MIAMI - Doctors treating a South Florida man complaining of abdominal pain were surprised to learn what was behind the irritation.

After arriving at Kendall Regional Medical Center, the unidentified patient underwent a CT scan to help shed light on what was causing his pain.

Doctors quickly saw the problem: An 8-inch screwdriver sitting in his rectum.

During surgery to remove the screwdriver, doctors found the tool had cut into the man's abdominal cavity and had also perforated his large intestine, according to the New York Post.

The Annals of Medicine and Surgery report does not address the reason the screwdriver was in the man's rectum, but the patient has a history of mental illness, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The report does add that the most common reason for a foreign body to be inserted into the anal region is for sexual pleasure.

"The patient may not be forthcoming initially with the critical information as it may be an embarrassing situation," wrote Dr. Youssef Shaban.

According to the report, the man is doing well and was discharged for "inpatient treatment of his psychiatric disorders."

