'Non-toxic' nail polish is likely still hurting your health, researchers say

MIAMI - Researchers believe most nail polishes -- even the ones claiming to be nontoxic -- are harmful to women's health and manufacturers need to come up with solutions.

Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health directed a team to test 40 popular nail polish brands for chemical composition. Their findings were published in October's issue of the journal Environmental Science and Technology.

Many manufacturers have stopped using dibutyl phthalate (DnBP), toluene and formaldehyde. Research found the three chemicals were associated with birth defects, obesity and cancer. Researchers said they found substitute ingredients that were also toxic.

Some of them label their products as "3-free" to let consumers know they are not using the toxic trio. Some are also marketing their products as gluten and paraben free with claims of "4-free" or "5-free." Do not let the marketing deceive you.

Researchers found some of the "nontoxic" samples had high levels of DEHP, used to replace DnBP. It is linked to "adverse reproductive health effects, impaired development and metabolic disruption."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.