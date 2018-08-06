Parents warned not to microwave children's food in plastic containers or wash in dishwashers

MIAMI - Parents are being warned to avoid using microwave ovens to heat children's food in plastic containers or dishwashers to clean them.

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a report last week saying the use of microwaves or dishwashers can cause chemicals to leak from the plastic materials, USA Today reports.

Baby bottles are among the containers doctors are asking parents to avoid putting in the appliances.

According to the report, additives that had long been considered safe have been linked to problems such as brain development, obesity, autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and limited muscle mass and bone strength.

The report says the following plastics recycling codes should be avoided:

3 for phthalates

6 for styrene

7 for bisphenols

Doctors recommend using glass containers and stainless steel when using microwaves to heat food and use in the dishwasher.

