Phone use causing horns to grow on young people's skulls, study believes

Scientific Reports

MIAMI - New research shows young people are growing horn-like features on their skulls, and constant phone usage is being suggested as the reason.

The study by Scientific Reports examined 1,200 X-rays of Australian adults between 18 and 30 and found over 40 percent had developed a spur at the base of their skulls.

According to the report, some of the spurs had grown to over an inch.

Researchers believe the spurs are being caused by the head tilting forward, with the weight now being shifted to muscles at the back of the head.

Since the growths are being found mainly in young people due to tilting the head forward, the researchers claim the contant use of phones and other hand-held devices are to blame.

"However, we hypothesise that the use of modern technologies and hand-held devices, may be primarily responsible for these postures and subsequent development of adaptive robust cranial features in our sample." said the authors of the study.

The Washington Post reports giving up the devices is not the only answer to avoiding the spurs, and that good posture can help "ward off its associated effects."

