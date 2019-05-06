Protein shakes could lead to weight gain, depression, other health issues

MIAMI - Although protein shakes may help build your muscles, they may not be so healthy in other areas.

A new study by the University of Sydney shows that drinking protein shakes could lead to depression, weight gain and shorter life spans.

KABC reports the study claims branched-chain amino acids found in protein powders can stay in the bloodstream and disrupt serotonin production in the brain.

Serotonin helps regulate moods and control appetite.

“What this new research has shown is that amino acid balance is important – it’s best to vary sources of protein to ensure you’re getting the best amino acid balance." said Dr. Samantha Solon-Biet, co-author of the study.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.