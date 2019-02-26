Recall ordered for another blood pressure drug over cancer concerns

WASHINGTON - Yet another blood pressure medication is being recalled due to the possibility it could include a cancer-causing substance.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited has issued a voluntary recall for 100mg/25 Losartan Potassium/Hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets.

A report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration claims the drug contains higher than acceptable levels of a compound that has been been classified as a probable human carcinogen.

The FDA says N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) is "a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes."

While the report adds the company has yet to receive any reports of adverse events related to the drug, officials recommend patients stop taking the medication immediately.

