Beaches north of Haulover Inlet closed after county confirms red tide

MIAMI - Red tide has been confirmed in Miami-Dade County.

As a result, all public beaches north of Haulover Inlet will be closed until further notice, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Thursday in an email.

The county received results late Wednesday indicating elevated levels of algae linked to red tide, spokeswoman Myriam Marquez said.

Although results for three sampling areas off Miami Beach and Crandon Park tested in the very low to low range, results for samples collected off Haulover Park tested in the medium concentration range, Marquez said.

"We are taking this proactive step to ensure our residents and visitors are not affected as we collect samples in other areas for state testing," Gimenez said in a statement. "We will continue to seek guidance from the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and take precautionary measures as warranted."

