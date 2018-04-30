Riverchase Dermatology offers free screenings for Melanoma Awareness Month

MIAMI - An estimated 178,560 cases of Melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States this year and more than 9,000 Americans are expected to die from this deadly form of skin cancer.

During Melanoma Awareness Month in May, Riverchase Dermatology will be offering free skin cancer screenings at their clinics throughout South Florida.

"Skin cancer screening here in our sunny climate should be done more than just once a year," said Maria Montanaro, with Riverchase Dermatology. "We need to do it twice a year because the moles that are the most important feature of the skin can change in an average of four to six months."

New patients to the practice may call 1-800-591-3376 or visit riverchasedermatology.com/melanomamay to reserve their free skin cancer screening.

