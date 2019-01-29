Scientists say they'll have complete cancer cure within a year

TEL AVIV - “We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer."

Those are the words of the lead scientist of an Israeli group that truly believes they will have a cure for all cancers within the next 12 months.

Dan Aridor of Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi) says their cure will be "effective from day one" and with "no or minimal side-effects."

WDIV reports the AEBi's treatments will also come in at a lower cost than other treatments that are currently on the market.

The treatment is based on technology which introduces DNA coding for a protein, and is essentially a cancer antibiotic. A different team of scientists won the 2018 Nobel Prize for their work with the SoAP technology being used in the treatment.

What's even better is AEBi claims future cancer mutations will not damage the effectiveness of their drug.

“We made sure that the treatment will not be affected by mutations; cancer cells can mutate in such a way that targeted receptors are dropped by the cancer.” said Dr. Ilan Morad to the Jerusalem Post.

